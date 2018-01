From the section

Leigh Griffiths (left) has scored 12 goals this season while Craig Gordon (centre) has kept 22 clean sheets

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says goalkeeper Craig Gordon faces 12 weeks out with a knee injury while striker Leigh Griffiths will miss four weeks.

The Scotland duo picked up their injuries during Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Hibernian.

Griffiths netted the only goal but later limped off.

Rodgers is now keen to sign another goalkeeper on loan as back-up to Dorus de Vries, who replaced Gordon against Hibs.