Harry Toffolo: Norwich City defender joins Millwall

Harry Toffolo featured 17 times for Doncaster during his spell at the Keepmoat Stadium in the first half of this season

Millwall have signed defender Harry Toffolo from fellow Championship club Norwich City on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One side Doncaster, has agreed a contract until the end of the season.

Toffolo came through Norwich's youth system and made two senior appearances for the Canaries.

The left-back has previously had loan spells at Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe.

He becomes Millwall's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Jason Shackell on loan from Derby last week.

