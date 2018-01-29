Diafra Sakho: Striker leaves West Ham to join French club Rennes

Diafra Sakho equalled Mick Quinn's Premier League record by scoring in each of his first six league starts

Senegal forward Diafra Sakho has left West Ham to join French Ligue 1 club Rennes for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Metz in 2014, scored 24 goals in 71 appearances for the London club.

Sakho's career at West Ham began well as he equalled a Premier League record by scoring in his first six starts.

However, injuries hampered the rest of his time at the club and he has started only two Premier League matches since the start of the 2016-17 season.

