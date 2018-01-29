Justin Shaibu: Brentford striker joins Walsall on loan

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has now made two signings since the transfer window opened

League One side Walsall have signed Brentford striker Justin Shaibu on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Denmark youth international joined the Bees for an undisclosed fee in 2016.

He impressed former Saddlers boss Dean Smith enough to earn a new three-year contract last summer.

Shaibu has been part of the first-team squad at the Championship club this season, but injuries have meant he has only made five substitute appearances.

