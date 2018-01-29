FA Cup fifth-round draw: Manchester City visit Wigan in 2013 final repeat
Premier League leaders Manchester City will visit League One table-toppers Wigan in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
It is a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, which Wigan - then in the top flight - won 1-0.
Elsewhere, Manchester United will travel to fellow Premier League side Huddersfield or Championship club Birmingham, while Chelsea - beaten by Arsenal in the 2017 final - host Hull.
The ties will take place on the weekend of 17-18 February.
Should League Two side Newport County, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, beat Tottenham in their fourth-round replay they will travel to either Championship side Millwall or Rochdale of League One.
Notts County's replay with Premier League strugglers Swansea - which takes place on Tuesday, 6 February at 20:05 GMT - will be broadcast live on BBC One and online.
The winner of that game will travel to Sheffield Wednesday.
FA Cup fifth-round draw
Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County/Swansea
West Brom v Southampton
Chelsea v Hull
Leicester v Sheffield United
Huddersfield/Birmingham v Manchester United
Millwall/Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham
Brighton v Coventry
Wigan v Manchester City