West Brom: Ali Gabr joins on loan from Zamalek

Ali Gabr will wear the number 16 shirt at West Brom

West Brom have signed Egypt defender Ali Gabr on loan from Zamalek until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has won 18 caps for Egypt, scored four goals in 130 appearances in three and a half years at Zamalek.

The Baggies will have the option to sign Gabr for £1.1m at the end of his loan deal.

"Ali is strong, dominant in the air and he's got good pace as well," said West Brom technical director Nick Hammond.

Gabr will link up with Ahmed Hegazi, his central defensive partner for Egypt, at The Hawthorns.

"He's a player that we first identified at the African Cup of Nations," said Hammond.

"We've continued to follow his progress since then and saw a good opportunity to do a deal in this window.

"This is a great opportunity for him and we're delighted to have him here."