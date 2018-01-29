Tommy Elphick: Reading agree loan deal for Aston Villa centre-back

Tommy Elphick joined Aston Villa from Bournemouth in summer 2016

Reading have signed Aston Villa centre-back Tommy Elphick on loan until the end of the season.

Former Bournemouth and Brighton defender Elphick, 30, could make his debut against Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Elphick was ever-present when Bournemouth won promotion to the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

"Tommy can play in the style we want and the experience he brings to the squad is also going to be very important," Royals boss Jaap Stam said.

