Ricky Miller: Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony urges striker to leave

Ricky Miller has not played since 17 December

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony says striker Ricky Miller is "driving me mad" by turning down chances to leave the League One club.

Miller, 28, joined from Dover last summer but has not scored in 13 games.

"It hasn't worked out, we see value in him, all these clubs see value in him," MacAnthony told BBC Cambridgeshire.

"He'd prefer a move closer to home - typical footballers - but I'm not willing to do that, the club closer to home isn't even competing financially."

Miller scored 42 goals in 43 games in the National League last season, with MacAnthony claiming Posh turned down a £250,000 bid for the forward before he had officially joined.

He has two and a half years remaining on his three-year contract.

"Ricky's turned down about five different clubs," added MacAnthony. "He's turning loads of them down and it's driving me mad because he's not going to get game time here.

"If he's going to base it on geography and whatever else he's in the wrong industry - if you're going to base moves on geography being a football player, don't play football.

"I've sat people in the stands before when they've played that game with me - I've been there and they think I'm bluffing, I'm not."