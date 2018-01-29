Caolan Lavery: Rotherham United sign Sheffield United striker on loan

Caolan Lavery is a former Northern Ireland Under-21 international

Rotherham United have signed Sheffield United striker Caolan Lavery on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has made six appearances for the Blades this season and scored in the 4-1 EFL Cup defeat by Leicester in August.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man had loan spells with Southend, Plymouth, Chesterfield and Portsmouth before moving to Bramall Lane in August 2016.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home game against AFC Wimbledon.

