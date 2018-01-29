Massimo Donati: Hamilton Academical midfielder has contract cancelled

Hamilton midfielder Massimo Donati has not played since 30 December

Midfielder Massimo Donati has agreed to have his playing contract at Hamilton Academical cancelled.

Donati, 36, spent 18 months with Accies and had another 18 months left on his deal before agreeing its termination.

Hamilton chairman Ronnie MacDonald said the Italian "has been a model professional within the club".

"We are delighted that he started his coaching and management career within our academy," MacDonald said.

"Massimo now enters the next phase of his career, which I am sure will see him becoming very successful in management."

Donati has made 13 appearances this season, scoring once, and his last game was against Motherwell on 30 December.

The former Celtic midfielder also had spells at Bari, Palermo and Hellas Verona in his homeland, as well as spending six years at AC Milan from the age of 20, which included a series of loan moves.

He was the club's under-15 coach, but now leaves to pursue his coaching career elsewhere.

"He has been an outstanding player at the highest level and we have benefitted from all his experience and the standards he set," added MacDonald.

"We wish him every success and look forward to him returning to Hamilton at the head of his own team in the future."