Celtic: Dorus de Vries a great goalkeeper, says Kristoffer Ajer

Dorus de Vries got a rare appearance on Saturday and could feature more regularly in the coming weeks

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has backed Dorus de Vries' qualities, with the goalkeeper set to deputise for Craig Gordon in the coming weeks.

Gordon, 35, injured a knee in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hibernian and De Vries played the second half.

The Dutchman, 37, has made seven appearances since joining Celtic in August 2016.

"I'm just looking forward to playing with him for the next games," said 19-year-old Ajer of De Vries.

"Craig is an experienced guy, he knows that football can be harsh sometimes, but he will recover as good as possible and be back stronger.

"Dorus came in for the second half against Hibs and he did fantastic with the ball and he's a shot stopper as well, so he's a great goalkeeper with a lot of experience."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Hibernian

Ajer, who was loaned to Kilmarnock last season, has made 15 appearances so far this term and has been a regular starter since December.

"I feel we've had some good weeks since I've come into the team," he said. "We've performed on a high level, obviously not conceding so many goals, which is something as a defender you want to help your team-mates.

"We have such a good squad, so you can look at it immediately when I came in I knew my job.

"The gaffer's been communicating really well with me. It's been really easy for me to adapt and get into my role.

"I feel without doubt I have developed a lot more than I would have expected to do.

"The first six months out on loan to Kilmarnock was really good for me and coming back here I was feeling stronger and feeling more ready to play as a centre-half, so I feel the last year has been really good."

Ajer (right) has helped Celtic keep six clean sheets in their past seven games

Celtic, who are 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, host Hearts in Tuesday's league encounter.

Hearts were the only Scottish team to beat Celtic in 2017 - Craig Levein's side winning 4-0 at Tynecastle in December.

"It's a great opportunity for us to prove that we've developed a lot in the last weeks and hopefully, when we play at Celtic Park, we want to win the game and that's what we're aiming for," Ajer added.

"We're not really thinking about revenge, but when you play for Celtic, you go into games always demanding yourselves to win, so hopefully we'll perform well and get a good result."