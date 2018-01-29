VAR referrals confusing for fans in stadium, says supporters group

Media playback is not supported on this device VAR needs to change for the fans - Savage

The use of the video assistant referee (VAR) system has resulted in confusion for fans, says a supporters group.

The system has come under scrutiny since it was introduced to the English game this season, and it faced further criticism during Saturday's FA Cup tie between Liverpool and West Brom.

The Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) raised concerns about that game.

"In moments when the game was paused there was a lack of clarity about how decisions were made," it said.

"There was also a lack of communication in relaying information to match-goers."

VAR was employed on three occasions in the first half of the fourth-round contest, a 3-2 victory for the Baggies.

Almost four minutes elapsed between Liverpool's Mohamed Salah being fouled and referee Craig Pawson awarding a penalty, which Roberto Firmino missed.

"FSF policy was always to back goal-line technology provided that the results were instantaneous and didn't break the flow of the game. Clearly that didn't happen on Saturday with VAR," the group added in a statement to the Press Association.

Meanwhile, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the tie was cut short by six minutes following orders from broadcasters BT Sport.

"What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes," said the German.

"It was only four minutes. I heard that television said it's not longer than four minutes. Of course that's not possible, you can't cut match time because there is something else to broadcast.

"I don't know what was on afterwards, maybe the news or something. It was 10 minutes and so you need to play 10 minutes longer."

BT Sport said it had no influence on the amount of time added to a game.