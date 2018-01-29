St Johnstone: Wright aims to add players but not Swanson

Danny Swanson previously had two spells with Tommy Wright at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright hopes to add up to three players to his squad before Wednesday's transfer deadline.

However, Wright says Hibernian midfielder Danny Swanson will not be returning to McDiarmid Park in the current window.

Swanson, 31, has made 12 appearances since joining Hibs in July, scoring once for Neil Lennon's side.

"We spoke to Danny and Danny feels that he wants to stay at Hibs and prove a point," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"I'd spoken to Neil. I had actually enquired about Danny before Christmas and spoken to Neil about him then I was made aware that he was available."

Wright, whose side are eighth in the Scottish Premiership, can "fully understand" why Swanson wants to stay at Easter Road.

"When you're at your boyhood club and you've only been there five, six months, you've picked up a couple of injuries and maybe not got going, I think he wants to exhaust all avenues at Hibs before and if and when he does move again," Wright explained.

"We'll hopefully bring two or three in by Wednesday and that'll give everybody a lift and hopefully add a wee bit of quality into the team as well.

"We're hoping to strengthen wide areas and I'm hoping to bring in a centre midfield as well."