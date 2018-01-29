Manchester City's Ashley Smith-Brown joins Oxford United on loan

Ashley Smith-Brown made three appearances on loan for Hearts earlier this season

Oxford United have signed Manchester City left-back Ashley Smith-Brown on loan until the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old made three appearances on loan at Hearts earlier this season.

"I know a few of the boys here already and I know the way they play football, so it was a no-brainer for me," Smith-Brown told BBC Radio Oxford.

The England under-20 international has also previously had a loan spell at NAC Breda in the Netherlands, but has yet to make a senior appearance for City.

