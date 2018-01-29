Irish Premiership: Bannsiders sign Aaron Burns from Linfield

Aaron Burns celebrates scoring one of his 91 goals for the Windsor Park club

Premiership title challengers Coleraine have signed midfielder Aaron Burns from champions Linfield on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The Blues made the 25-year-old available to other clubs at the start of the January transfer window.

Burns spent 10 years at Windsor Park and scored 91 goals in 273 appearances.

Coleraine have also agreed a deal with Martin Smith which will see the midfielder remain at the club until the end of the season.

The former Kilmarnock player joined the Bannsiders on a short-term contract in October as cover after a number of injuries.

Smith, who also had spells with Gateshead and Carlisle United, extends his Showgrounds stay following impressive displays for Oran Kearney's team.

Coleraine lie just a point behind league leaders Crusaders and they host Linfield on Tuesday night.