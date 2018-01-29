Gerard Deulofeu: Watford sign former Everton winger on loan from Barcelona

Gerard Deulofeu has swapped playing alongside Lionel Messi for the bottom half of the Premier League

Watford have signed former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old returned to the Nou Camp from Goodison Park last summer but has scored just once in La Liga.

He made 62 Premier League appearances for Everton in two spells, scoring five times.

Watford will pay the Spaniard's salary during his time at Vicarage Road, plus a potential additional payment of 1m euros.

He is the first signing made by Watford since they appointed former Malaga boss Javi Gracia earlier this month.

