Swansea City v Notts County

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 20:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Leroy Fer suffered a season ending injury against Leicester City at the weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Swansea pair Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony will miss the rest of the season after suffering respective Achilles and cruciate ligament injuries during Saturday's game at Leicester.

New signings Andre Ayew and Andy King are ineligible, having already played in the FA Cup for their previous clubs.

Notts County's loan recuit Mason Bennett misses out for a similar reason, while Ben Hall cannot play as he signed after the original tie.

Ross Fitzsimons remains suspended.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on injuries to Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony: "When one Swan falls it is a chance for another Swan to fly. It is true, it gives a chance for someone else to fly.

"They cannot play this season. Fer was doing well and Bony was growing game by game.

"For this game we will have best players to win the game but exclude the players who have a small risk of injury. But we will play with a strong team as we respect the competition and Notts County.

"If we win we go to the next step, if we lose it's not the end of the world."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The original tie was the first FA Cup meeting between these two sides since January 1934, when the Swans won 1-0 at home.

Swansea will be hosting Notts County for the first time since a League Two clash in December 2004, in which Swans' favourite Lee Trundle scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win.

League Two Notts County are 54 places below Swansea.

Swansea City

Carlos Carvalhal has lost just once in nine games as manager of Swansea (W4, D4).

Swansea are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (W3, D4).

The Swans have won three games in a row at the Liberty Stadium in all competitions for the first time since their final three Premier League home games of 2016-17. They last won four in a row at home in May 2016.

They have lost three of their last five FA Cup replays against lower-ranked sides, although they did beat Wolves 2-1 in a third-round replay last month.

Jordan Ayew has five goals in his last 11 appearances for the Swans.

Notts County