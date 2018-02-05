Rochdale v Millwall

Scott Wiseman rejoined Rochdale on loan from Chesterfield in January

Rochdale will be without defender Scott Wiseman for their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Millwall on Tuesday.

Wiseman made his debut for Dale in Saturday's win at Northampton, but is cup-tied after playing for Chesterfield earlier in the competition.

Millwall boss Neil Harris will not be able to pick Tim Cahill, as he was signed after the original tie.

Meanwhile, Fred Onyedinma may again feature for Harris' side after starring in their 2-0 league win at Reading.

Rochdale boss Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's a game the players want to enjoy and I want to enjoy. Off the back of a good victory [against Northampton Town] it's a good opportunity.

"I'm sure Millwall and their manager will be taking it equally as seriously.

"[On a potential fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur] I think even a blind donkey could see this carrot."

