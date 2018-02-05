Motherwell v St Johnstone

Andy Rose scored but Motherwell lost 4-1 against St Johnstone in August

BBC coverage

Motherwell defender Peter Hartley's foot injury will be assessed before Tuesday's meeting with St Johnstone.

Forwards George Newell and Ryan Bowman remain out, while defender Ellis Plummer is out for the season.

Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon is suspended, but defender Aaron Comrie and goalkeeper Zander Clark should be available following injury.

New loan signing from Fulham George Williams has a minor injury and will arrive in Perth later this week.

Brian Easton, David McMillan and Callum Hendry remain out for the side beaten 1-0 by Hearts on Saturday.

Motherwell, who drew 1-1 with Partick Thistle, sit seventh in the Premiership table, one place and three points above St Johnstone, but the Perth side have two games in hand.

Saints enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win over Motherwell in August, when the visitors had goalkeeper Trevor Carson, midfielder and captain Carl McHugh and defender Charles Dunne sent off in the second half.

MATCH STATISTICS

Motherwell have not won in three games and have only won twice in 14 outings

St Johnstone have only won once - against League One outfit Albion Rovers - in their last six games

Saints have not lost to Well in their last six meetings since February 2006 - their only defeat in 11 games between them

Well have lost 2-1 on Saints' last three visits to Fir Park

Liam Craig has been directly involved in 32% of Saints' 22 league goals this season (three goals, four assists) - bettered only by Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock with 41%

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley: "There has been a lot of highs and lows, particularly the early part of the season when we had a great run in the league and getting to the League Cup final.

"That was fantastic and then we had a tough end to the year and the build-up to the [winter] break.

"But since the break we have looked hungry, we have looked fresh and we still hold high hopes of finishing the season well."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "At the minute, it's about trying to get a run of consistent results.

"It's important to try and achieve something and at this club achievement is finishing top six.

"The support on Saturday got right behind the team and clapped them off at the end because they gave them something.

"But our main concern is just to pick up points. We don't want to drift away from the top six.

"The season has gone probably how I predicted it: the big five look as if they are going to get the top five places. That last place in the top six is probably between the bottom seven sides.

"We have got to look after ourselves and make sure we continue in the same vein as Saturday but ultimately convert that into a winning performance.".