Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hearts, St Johnstone, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Man City, Fulham

Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao have made a £6m-plus offer for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, with the Glasgow club looking at potential replacements should a deal be struck for the 21-year-old Colombian before the close of the transfer window on Wednesday. (Daily Express)

Motherwell have rejected a £200,000 bid from Celtic for goalkeeper Trevor Carson as the Scottish Premiership leaders look to cover for an injury to first-choice Craig Gordon and with third-choice Conor Hazard on loan to Falkirk. (Daily Record)

Celtic are expected to return with a further bid for Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson to provide back-up to Dorus de Vries after an injury to Craig Gordon, but the Fir Park are expected to stand firm given that the clock is ticking on sourcing a potential replacement. (The Herald)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is unlikely to be sold to Celtic as the clubs are some distance apart in their valuation of the Northern Irishman. (Scottish Sun)

Real Madrid tried to sign Charly Musonda from Chelsea before the 21-year-old midfielder agreed a loan deal with Celtic, the Scottish champions' manager, Brendan Rodgers, has claimed. (Scottish Sun)

Danny Wilson, who was in the final months of his contract with Rangers, says he was sold on a vision of the future at Colorado Rapids as the central defender clinched a three-year contract with the Major League Soccer club. (The Herald)

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists striker Kyle Lafferty will remain at Tynecastle after the closure of the transfer window unless the club receive an offer they cannot refuse and says he is unaware of reported interest from Sunderland in the 30-year-old Northern Ireland international. (The Herald)

Striker Cole Stockton, who was allowed to leave Hearts for Carlisle United after failing to become a regular starter, has claimed some teams in the Premiership are no better than sides in England's League Two. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hamilton Academical have signed 21-year-old striker Mickel Miller from Carshalton Athletic on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee. (Sutton Guardian)

Fulham and Wales winger George Williams is poised to sign on loan for St Johnstone in the next 48 hours, with Aberdeen forward Scott Wright and a central midfielder also being lined up by manager Tommy Wright. (The Courier)

Following an injury to Joe Lewis, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is confident he will have a new goalkeeper in place to challenge Danny Rogers before the transfer window closes tomorrow. (The Press and Journal)

Former Bayern Munich manager Felix Magath says he is pleased with Rangers' progress, has no plans to relinquish the shares he purchased in the club three years ago and would welcome talks with the Scottish FA about their managerial vacancy. (The Herald)

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has revealed that he hopes the arrival of Australia striker Jamie Maclaren at Easter Road will boost his chances of an international call-up to the country he qualifies for through his father. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Everton could send Glasgow-born Republic of Ireland winger James McCarthy abroad to help in his rehabilitation from a broken leg. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo locked his players in the dressing-room for more than an hour for crisis talks after Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Greenock Morton left them 11 points adrift of Championship leaders St Mirren. (Evening Telegraph)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will fine their players in a bid to address their disciplinary problem, with Jake Mulraney's dismissal against Falkirk on Saturday being their fourth in eight games and their eighth overall this season. (The Press and Journal)