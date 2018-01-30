Zambia's Mulenga moves to Orlando Pirates in South Africa

Zambia's Augustine Mulenga was top scorer for Chipolopolo at the CHAN

Zambian international forward Augustine Mulenga is to move to South Africa's Premier Soccer League (PSL) to play for Orlando Pirates.

The former Zanaco star has signed a three-year deal with the Soweto giants.

He was top scorer for Chipolopolo at the current African Nations Champions (CHAN), bagging three goals before Zambia were ousted in the quarter finals.

Pirates say he is expected to join them next week.

The club thanked Zanaco for their co-operation in the transfer.

"We are delighted to have finally secured the services of Augustine," Pirates Floyd Mbele said on their website.

"He is an accomplished player who has all the qualities to make an immediate impact at the club."