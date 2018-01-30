Mickel Miller: Hamilton sign Carshalton Athletic striker for undisclosed fee

Mickel Miller (right) in action for Carshalton Athletic

Hamilton Academical have signed striker Mickel Miller from Carshalton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old had a trial with Sheffield Wednesday last season after being invited to play in a Jamie Vardy Academy match last summer.

But he has now signed an 18-month contract with the Premiership club.

Carshalton chairman Paul Dipre told his club website: "I am very pleased for Mickel and I'm sure it won't be the last time he will make headlines."

London-born Miller, who has come through the youth ranks at the Isthmian League South Division and made his first-team debut aged 17, has scored 25 goals this season for the side sitting third in the table.

The striker said: "I want to thank Paul Dipre for believing in me and Peter Adeniyi for the freedom to express myself since taking charge.

"I've enjoyed every minute at Carshalton and the support from the staff and fans has meant so much to me.

"But this is the start of something new and I look forward to where it might take me."

Miller's trial with Wednesday came after Leicester City striker Vardy gave selected non-league players a chance to shine in a trial match.

Carshalton have high hopes that he will repeat the success of previous graduates of their own academy, like 23-year-old midfielder Jed Wallace, now a regular with Millwall in England's Championship.

Miller played for Accies in Tuesday's 1-0 development league defeat by Hearts.

Also in the Hamilton line-up was Georgios Sarris, the defender now back in the fold after manager Martin Canning said he would not play for the club again following a falling out with the Greek last month.

