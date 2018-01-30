Trevor Carson: Celtic fail in bid for Motherwell goalkeeper

Trevor Carson joined Motherwell this summer

Motherwell have rejected a £200,000 offer from Celtic for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The 29-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership club on a three-year contract in the summer in a £10,000 move from Hartlepool United.

Celtic are seeking cover after Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was ruled out for up to 12 weeks through injury.

Third-choice Conor Hazard had already been loaned out until the summer to Championship outfit Falkirk.

And Celtic are looking for competition for second-choice Dorus de Vries.

The 37-year-old, who signed from Nottingham Forest in 2016, replaced Gordon at half-time in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hibernian.

It was the Dutchman's second appearance of the season and only his seventh since joining the Scottish champions.

Northern Irishman Carson, who started his career with Sunderland, has made 28 appearances this season for Well.

He had loan spells with Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Brentford, Bury, Hull City and Portsmouth before leaving Sunderland for Cheltenham Town ahead of two years with Hartlepool.

