Chiedozie Ogbene: Brentford sign forward from Irish side Limerick

Chiedozie Ogbene scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for Limerick last season

Brentford have signed Chiedozie Ogbene from Irish Premier Division side Limerick for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old forward has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club following a spell on trial with the Bees.

"We have been monitoring Chiedozie for quite a while and we like what he can bring," head coach Dean Smith said.

"He came over to train with us and we could see that his personality and character ticked all the boxes for us."

