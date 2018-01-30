Jordan Hugill: Crystal Palace and Preston in talks over signing striker

By Ian Dennis

BBC Radio 5 live senior football reporter

Jordan Hugill
Hugill joined Preston from Port Vale in 2014

Crystal Palace are in talks with Championship club Preston over the signing of striker Jordan Hugill.

A fee has not yet been agreed for the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Deepdale until 2019.

Hugill has scored 10 goals in 29 games for Preston this season.

Preston rejected a transfer request from the striker in August and last month manager Alex Neill said they had no interest in selling him during the January window.

