Sunderland's Tom Beadling joins Dunfermline Athletic on loan

Tom Beadling has played on loan with Bury in League One

Sunderland 22-year-old Tom Beadling has promised to show his passing abilities after joining Dunfermline Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The Englishman, who can operate in central defence or midfield, has yet to play for the English club's first team.

Beadling said: "I am looking to play first-team football, so this will give me a great platform for that.

"A big part of my game is to get on the ball as much as possible, so hopefully the fans will get to see that from me."

Born in Barrow, Beadling spent some time in Australia as a child before joining the Championship club's academy and has been involved in the Socceroos' youth squads.

He made two appearances on loan to Bury in League One at the start of 2017 and has also played for the Black Cats' under-23s and under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston told his club website: "He has been here for a few weeks and has really impressed us.

"We've done our homework on him and people at Sunderland speak really highly of him.

"He is a good passer of the ball and has good energy, so hopefully he will bring something different to the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.