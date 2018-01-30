Charlie Raglan: Port Vale sign Oxford United defender on loan

From the section

The only first-team appearance Charlie Raglan (left) has made this season came in a 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat against Chelsea's under-21 side in January

League Two Port Vale have signed defender Charlie Raglan on loan from League One Oxford United.

Raglan, 24, joined Oxford from Chesterfield on a two-year contract in June following a successful loan spell.

But he did not feature under Pep Clotet, who was sacked as manager earlier this month.

Raglan's only appearance this season came in the EFL Trophy against Chelsea's under-21 side on 23 January - a game Oxford lost 3-0.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.