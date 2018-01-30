MK Dons: Blackburn's Elliott Ward and Stoke full-back Josh Tymon arrive on loan

Elliott Ward has played 325 games since making his professional debut for West Ham in the 2004-05 season

MK Dons have signed defenders Elliott Ward and Josh Tymon on loan until the end of the season.

Centre-back Ward, 33, has moved from League One rivals Blackburn, for whom he has made 15 appearances this season.

Full-back Tymon, 18, has played five games for parent club Stoke City - three in the Premier League - after being signed from Hull City.

The pair will provide cover for injured Joe Walsh and Scott Golbourne, who could miss the rest of the season.

On the signing of Ward, boss Dan Micciche told the club website: "It was important, for me, to bring some experience in there and Elliott has a fantastic CV."

Tymon has played under Micciche at England age-group level and was a member of the under-20 squad that won the Toulon tournament last summer.

