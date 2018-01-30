Karlan Ahearne-Grant: Charlton forward joins Crawley Town on loan

Karlan Ahearne-Grant came through Charlton's academy and made his first-team debut in September 2014

Crawley Town have signed Charlton Athletic forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in 31 appearances for the Addicks this season, with 19 of those outings coming as a substitute.

"He is an athletic attacking midfielder who has got lots of Championship and League One experience," Reds boss Harry Kewell told the club website.

Ahearne-Grant is the League Two club's first signing of the January window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.