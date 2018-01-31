Andrine Hegerberg: Birmingham City Ladies midfielder joins Paris St-Germain

Andrine Hegerberg made nine appearances for Birmingham this season in all competitions

Birmingham City Ladies' Norway midfielder Andrine Hegerberg has signed for French club Paris St-Germain.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Women's Super League One club in June 2016, joins for an undisclosed fee.

Andrine, sister of Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, who was named the 2017 BBC Women's Footballer of the Year, helped Birmingham reach two finals last term.

The Blues were runners-up to Manchester City in both the Women's FA Cup and the Continental Tyres [League] Cup.