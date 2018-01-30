Matty Taylor: Bristol City striker to undergo hernia operation

Matty Taylor joined Bristol City from Bristol Rovers on deadline day in January 2017

Bristol City striker Matty Taylor is to undergo a hernia operation and will be sidelined for around four weeks.

The 27-year-old has scored twice in 20 appearances for the Championship club in all competitions so far this term.

Fellow-forward Milan Djuric remains out, while Famara Diedhiou recently returned after a lengthy knee injury.

But the Robins will be without defender Nathan Baker for three games, after the Football Association rejected an appeal over his red card against QPR.

Head coach Lee Johnson said: "I'm disappointed with the FA rejecting the appeal for Nathan's red. It wasn't two-footed. I feel it's an injustice.

"Matty Taylor is definitely in my long-term plans. He's been unfortunate with injuries and will go in for a hernia operation in the coming days.

"There has been interest in Matty [for loan moves] even with him missing probably four weeks after the surgery. I'd say it's 80% that he'll stay with us."

Meanwhile, long-term absentee, midfielder Gary O'Neil, has resumed full training.