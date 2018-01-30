Larnell Cole: Tranmere Rovers midfielder signs new deal with National League club

Larnell Cole has made 10 appearances for Tranmere Rovers this season

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Larnell Cole has signed a new deal to keep him with the National League side until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined the club as a free agent in October having spent last season at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"We want to keep hold of good players and Larnell certainly falls into that category," said boss Micky Mellon.

"He's different to the other attacking options we have, so it's great to have that type of player with us."

