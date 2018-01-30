Diogo Jota: Wolves agree permanent deal for Atletico Madrid forward

Diogo Jota in action for Wolves
Diogo Jota has won 13 caps at Under-21 level but has not yet played for Portugal's senior side

Championship leaders Wolves have agreed to sign on-loan Portuguese forward Diogo Jota on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The 21-year-old, who played under Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo while on loan at Porto, has scored 11 goals in 29 league games since arriving on a season-long deal in July.

His tally has helped the club build a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said the deal was a "huge coup".

He told the club website: "I am thrilled that Diogo has seen enough of the club and the city to want to make this his permanent home."

