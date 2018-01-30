Leroy Sane: Manchester City winger out for six weeks with ankle ligament injury

Sane has played 33 games for Manchester City in all competitions this season

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has been ruled out for "six or seven weeks" with ankle ligament damage suffered in his side's FA Cup win at Cardiff on Sunday.

The Germany winger, 22, was injured in a challenge by Cardiff's Joe Bennett and was substituted in the 2-0 win.

Sane has scored 11 goals and produced 14 assists for City this season.

He will miss the EFL Cup final against Arsenal on February 25 and is likely to be out of both legs of City's last-16 Champions League tie with Basel.

A six-week absence would also see him miss Premier League games against West Brom, Burnley, Leicester, Arsenal and Chelsea and an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Wigan.

City manager Pep Guardiola urged referees to "protect" players following the incident, but Cardiff boss Neil Warnock said such tackles should be expected in English football.

"What can I say? In my experience, English football is not like that. He is more experienced than me," the Spanish manager said in a news conference on Wednesday.