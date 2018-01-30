Nomad Ideye joins Malaga in World Cup bid

Ideye Brown has moved back to Europe to boost his World Cup hopes

Nigeria international Brown Ideye has sealed a six-month loan to Spanish side Malaga from Chinese club Tianjin Teda as he eyes a place in Nigeria's 2018 World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old moved to China from Greek side Olympiakos last February, scoring five goals in 15 appearances, but spent the last six months playing with Tianjin Teda's reserves.

Ideye has not played for Nigeria since October 2016 and sees his move to Malaga as a bid to boost his World Cup chances.

"I thank everyone involved in bringing me to one of the biggest leagues in the world and I can't wait to get started in Spain," Ideye told BBC Sport.

"I liked it immediately I got here and told my agent [Hootan Ahmadi] that this is the place for me. I want to give my best to help the club and contribute more to achieve success collectively as a team.

"I'd like to push myself further and put myself in a good place to stand a chance of playing at the World Cup.

"Malaga is a competitive team and I believe success here will help me stake a claim for a chance to play in Russia."

Ideye becomes the latest African to leave China for a return to Europe, after his compatriot Anthony Ujah recently rejoined German side Mainz from Chinese club Liaoning FC.

More recently, Gabonese striker Malick Evouna left Chinese side Tianjin Teda to join Turkish club Konyaspor and DR Congo international Gael Kakuta also quit China's Hebei China Fortune for French club Amiens.

NOMAD

Ideye has previously played in Switzerland, France, Ukraine, England, Greece and China.

He scored 28 goals in 65 appearances for Olympiakos and won the 2016 Greek championship - his first league title in Europe.

Ideye moved to Greece in August 2015 from English club West Bromwich Albion.

He was West Brom's then-record club signing when he joined them in 2014 from Dynamo Kiev, but failed to justify the huge price tag.

Ideye made his international debut for Nigeria in August 2010 and has scored six goals in 27 appearances for the Super Eagles.

In 2013, he helped his country clinch their third African Cup of Nations title, scoring in the 4-1 semi-final victory over Mali.