James McPake retires to take up coaching role at Dundee

James McPake will take up a coaching role at Dundee after retiring from playing

Former Dundee captain James McPake has been forced to retire from playing at the age of 33.

The central defender has not played a first-team game since suffering a fractured kneecap in January 2016.

McPake, who has a solitary Northern Ireland cap, began his career at Livingston and enjoyed spells at Coventry City and Hibernian.

He will take on a leading role with the Scottish Premiership club's youth academy programme.

"I thank the club greatly for the countless support they've given me since joining in 2014," McPake said.

"Since the injury and in the two years afterwards they have exhausted all possible options to try and get me back on the pitch, which was the ultimate aim.

"It hasn't worked out that way but I now have a healthy knee that will allow me to have a normal active life and be involved and hands-on in a coaching sense.

McPake has not played since suffering a knee injury against Dundee United in January 2016

"Given the problems I've had with the knee, this delights me.

"This now opens up a new opportunity for me and hopefully the start of a successful coaching career. I hope I can now repay the club with my experience and pass some of this on to the youngsters and I can't wait to get started full-time."