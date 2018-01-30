Irish Premiership: Ards sign Linfield midfielder Ross Clarke on loan

Ross Clarke is the latest Linfield player to make the move from Windsor Park to Ards

Ards have signed Linfield midfielder Ross Clarke on loan until the end of the end of the season.

The 24-year-old moves to the Co Down club a fortnight after Blues team-mate Cameron Stewart also joined Ards on loan.

Clarke's switch to Ards comes a day after Coleraine signed midfielder Aaron Burns from Linfield.

"We'd all like to wish him well in the challenge he will face there," said Blues manager David Healy.

Clarke joined Linfield in 2009 and his first senior goal was the winner in the Boxing Day game against Glentoran in 2012.

Healy added: "It's a great move for Ross to go there and get the regular competitive first team game time that he needs at a good club."

Linfield Swifts duo Reece Neale and Timmy Brown signed for Ards earlier in the transfer window.