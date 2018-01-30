VAR signals for stadium fans still under review

Media playback is not supported on this device VAR needs to change for the fans - Savage

The way video assistant referee (VAR) referrals are signalled to fans inside stadiums is still being reviewed, BBC Sport has learnt.

VAR was scrutinised after the FA Cup match between Liverpool and West Brom with the Football Supporters' Federation saying fans were confused.

Ex-official Keith Hackett said referees pointing to their ear and drawing a rectangle was not "good enough".

This is the first season VAR has been employed in English football.

The system will be used again during the televised FA Cup fourth-round replays, subsequent rounds and the Carabao Cup final.

It is understood the technology and addressing the issue of how fans are alerted will be under constant review until the end of the season by the Football Association and referee group Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

VAR is being trialled across European leagues before it is used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which starts in June.

The VAR logo was displayed on the screen when referee Deniz Aytekin erased a Schalke goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in November

In Germany, Bundesliga teams have been using the big screens inside their stadiums to alert supporters when VAR has been called upon.

Last Saturday, the technology was employed three times in the first half of the Baggies' 3-2 victory at Anfield.

Almost four minutes elapsed between Liverpool's Mohamed Salah being fouled and referee Craig Pawson awarding a penalty, which Roberto Firmino missed.

"In moments when the game was paused there was a lack of clarity about how decisions were made," the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) said.

"There was also a lack of communication in relaying information to match-goers."

It added: "FSF policy was always to back goal-line technology provided that the results were instantaneous and didn't break the flow of the game. Clearly that didn't happen on Saturday with VAR."

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the tie was cut short by six minutes following orders from broadcasters BT Sport.

"What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes," the German said.

"It was only four minutes. I heard that television said it's not longer than four minutes. Of course that's not possible, you can't cut match time because there is something else to broadcast.

"I don't know what was on afterwards, maybe the news or something. It was 10 minutes and so you need to play 10 minutes longer."

BT Sport said it had no influence on the amount of time added to a game.