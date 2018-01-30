Muhamed Besic: Middlesbrough in talks with Everton about loan deal

By Phil McNulty

BBC Sport

Muhamed Besic
Muhamed Besic featured five times for Everton in the Europa League earlier this season

Middlesbrough are in talks with Everton over a potential loan move for Bosnia international midfielder Muhamed Besic.

Dialogue is continuing between the clubs and Boro boss Tony Pulis is keen to add the 25-year-old to his squad.

The player's Everton career has been troubled by injury since he was signed by then-manager Roberto Martinez in a £4m deal from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in July 2014.

He has appeared eight times for Everton this term, last playing on 7 December.

