Muhamed Besic: Middlesbrough in talks with Everton about loan deal

Muhamed Besic featured five times for Everton in the Europa League earlier this season

Middlesbrough are in talks with Everton over a potential loan move for Bosnia international midfielder Muhamed Besic.

Dialogue is continuing between the clubs and Boro boss Tony Pulis is keen to add the 25-year-old to his squad.

The player's Everton career has been troubled by injury since he was signed by then-manager Roberto Martinez in a £4m deal from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in July 2014.

He has appeared eight times for Everton this term, last playing on 7 December.

