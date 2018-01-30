Christopher Routis: Ross County midfielder's season could be over, fears Owen Coyle

Christopher Routis suffered a shoulder injury in Ross County's defeat by Rangers

Ross County manager Owen Coyle fears Christopher Routis' season could be over because of a shoulder injury.

The midfielder, 27, sustained the damage in County's 2-1 Premiership loss to Rangers on Sunday.

Frenchman Routis has been cleared of a fracture, and a specialist will now examine the full extent of the problem.

"We are hoping it's not as first feared because it looked as though the way he damaged his shoulder could be season-ending," Coyle said.

"We certainly hope that's not the case.

"We know he's not fractured it; it's now up to the specialist to find the best way to get him fit and healthy. For us it would help to know as soon as possible."

County are six points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership, and have not won in 12 matches in all competitions, ahead of Wednesday's visit of Aberdeen.

Coyle is also contending with a lengthy list of injuries - including captain Andrew Davies, who has a calf problem - and his squad has been hit by a bout of sickness this week.

Jim O'Brien is the latest to be struck down and could be a doubt to feature against the Dons, leaving Coyle keen to get some business done before the transfer window closes.

"I'm expecting to try and do some (business), that's for sure," he said.

"It's happened a few times before that the transfer deadline has fallen on the night of a game and that's not ideal for anybody, but it happens.

"We are chasing a couple of players because we are decimated by injury and down to the bare bones."