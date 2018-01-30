Nottingham Forest: Sporting Lisbon defender Tobias Figueiredo joins on loan

From the section

Tobias Figueiredo featured in the Champions League group stage with Sporting Lisbon earlier this season

Nottingham Forest have signed defender Tobias Figueiredo from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who came through Sporting's academy, has featured for the Portuguese club in the Champions League and Europa League.

Figueiredo, a former Portugal Under-21 international, spent the 2016-17 season on loan at rival Primeira Liga side Nacional.

He has also had a previous loan spell in Spain, playing for Reus Deportiu.

