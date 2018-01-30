Hope Solo: Former USA goalkeeper files complaint against US Soccer Federation

Solo won the 2015 Women's World Cup and two Olympic gold medals during her 17-year international career

US Soccer has been "blinded" by its power and neglected the women's game, says former USA goalkeeper Hope Solo.

The 36-year-old Women's World Cup-winner has filed a legal complaint against the federation (USSF), despite announcing she was running for president in December.

Solo has called on the US Olympic Committee (USOC) to act.

"US Soccer has become blinded to its fundamental obligation to develop soccer in America," Solo said.

"Because of the power, prestige, status and money flowing from the federation's alliance with Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing, the USSF's priority has become protecting and building the MLS, at the expense of our youth, the women's game and our place in the global game."

Solo, who earned 202 caps for her country, won the 2015 Women's World Cup and two Olympic gold medals during her 17-year international career.

But she has not played for the national side since the Rio Olympics, after receiving a six-month ban for calling rivals Sweden "a bunch of cowards".

She issued her complaint to USOC on Tuesday, on the grounds that the USSF was "in blatant violation" of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act.

The act, established in 1978 and revised in 1998, provides legal protection for US athletes.

"I joined the USSF presidential race because I could no longer watch the USSF sidestep its responsibility to the people it was created to serve," Solo added in her statement.

"As a player, I experienced the USSF's 'profit before progress' approach for more than 20 years.

"The campaign has also made me acutely aware that the USSF's conflicts of interests and other governance transgressions are so alarming that we can't wait for the results of the Presidential election to take action."

The election for the new president of the USSF will take place on 10 February. Solo is one of eight candidates.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.