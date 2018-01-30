Marcus McGuane: Arsenal midfielder signs for Barcelona

McGuane has played for England up to under-19 level

Barcelona have signed Arsenal midfielder Marcus McGuane for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old has made two appearances for Arsenal's first team in the Europa League this season.

Barcelona intend to play him in their B team and have set the buy-out clause in his three-year contract at 25m euros (£21.9m).

McGuane, who has played for England under-17s, U18s and U19s, joined Arsenal at under-6 level.

His contract was due to run out in the summer and he is reported to have turned down a new deal.