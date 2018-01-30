Watford: Belgium Under-21 winger Dodi Lukebakio joins Hornets

Dodi Lukebakio has joined Watford from Anderlecht

Watford have signed winger Dodi Lukebakio, 20, on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Lukebakio was born in Belgium and, despite making one senior appearance for DR Congo in a friendly in 2016, has been representing Belgium Under-21s this season.

He had been on loan at Charleroi this term, scoring three goals in 20 games in the Belgian top flight.

Lukebakio has also been on loan to French Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse.