Everton: Sandro Ramirez joins Sevilla as Napoli want Davy Klaassen

Sandro Ramirez arrived at Goodison Park as part of a near £150m summer squad overhaul by then boss Ronald Koeman

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has returned to Spain to join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

Sandro, 22, joined Everton in a £5.2m deal from Malaga last summer but has made only 15 appearances.

Another summer signing, Davy Klaassen, could also be on his way out of Goodison Park to Napoli.

Napoli may offer Klaassen, 24, a route away from a short and miserable spell on Merseyside after opening talks over a loan deal.

Everton are not considering selling former Spain Under-21 international Sandro at this stage but he may make a permanent return to La Liga if he impresses at Sevilla.

He has scored only one goal for Everton following last summer's move.

Netherlands international Klaassen has also struggled since a £24m move to Everton from Ajax last summer and has not figured in manager Sam Allardyce's plans since the Europa League dead rubber against Apollon Limassol in December.

Klaassen was regarded as one of Everton's key summer signings by then boss Ronald Koeman but has played only 13 games.

If Klaassen leaves, Allardyce may make a move for Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzoni, who has been unsettled in Spain.

Allardyce brought the 29-year-old to the Premier League from French club Amiens in June 2009 when he was in charge at Blackburn Rovers.

Allardyce has rejected loan deals for several players in the January transfer window but said he would consider the right package as he looks to strengthen his squad before the deadline on Wednesday.

Everton are also in discussions with Middlesbrough over a loan deal for Bosnia midfielder Mo Besic.