BBC Sport - Swansea 3-1 Arsenal: Wenger questions 'confidence' after defeat
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger questions the "confidence" of his side after an error from goalkeeper Petr Cech contributes to a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.
