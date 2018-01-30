Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger questions the "confidence" of his side after an error from goalkeeper Petr Cech contributes to a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Watch highlights from Tuesday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Wednesday 31 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.