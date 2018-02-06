Tottenham Hotspur v Newport County

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham highlights

Tottenham will make changes for their FA Cup fourth-round replay with League Two side Newport on Wednesday.

Lucas Moura is ineligible because he had not joined before their initial 1-1 draw, but Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose could return from injuries.

Newport defender Ben White is out with a thigh strain.

County will not have Sean Rigg to choose from after he quit full-time football on Monday to pursue a career as a tattoo artist.

The winners will face Rochdale, who beat Millwall 1-0 in their replay, away in the fifth round on Sunday, 18 February (16:00 GMT kick-off).

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is taking the game seriously, despite planning to name a weaker game with Saturday's Premier League game against Arsenal in mind.

"Of course we need to rotate, we need to use players that don't play too much," he said. "We are having a very busy period, and we need everyone fit and available to play.

"When you have a squad like we have, it will be very good for some players to show their quality, and it is a great opportunity for them to show that they can fight for a place in the Premier League starting XI.

"For me, it is the same whether tomorrow is Newport or another Premier League team. We take the competition very seriously. I think it is a game that we must win."

Newport manager Michael Flynn has apologised after a dossier was leaked in newspapers which exposed the areas of Spurs his side could exploit.

"Things have a habit of coming out and it happens in football. It's the way it is, nothing is private these days, but there was no malice in it," he said.

"I apologised on our behalf to Mauricio for it getting out. It was helpful in preparing for the first game against Spurs because we needed all the help we could get.

"We exchanged numbers before the game. He shook my hand and gave me his details, which shows the class of him."

