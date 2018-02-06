Tottenham Hotspur v Newport County
Tottenham will make changes for their FA Cup fourth-round replay with League Two side Newport on Wednesday.
Lucas Moura is ineligible because he had not joined before their initial 1-1 draw, but Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose could return from injuries.
Newport defender Ben White is out with a thigh strain.
County will not have Sean Rigg to choose from after he quit full-time football on Monday to pursue a career as a tattoo artist.
The winners will face Rochdale, who beat Millwall 1-0 in their replay, away in the fifth round on Sunday, 18 February (16:00 GMT kick-off).
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is taking the game seriously, despite planning to name a weaker game with Saturday's Premier League game against Arsenal in mind.
"Of course we need to rotate, we need to use players that don't play too much," he said. "We are having a very busy period, and we need everyone fit and available to play.
"When you have a squad like we have, it will be very good for some players to show their quality, and it is a great opportunity for them to show that they can fight for a place in the Premier League starting XI.
"For me, it is the same whether tomorrow is Newport or another Premier League team. We take the competition very seriously. I think it is a game that we must win."
Newport manager Michael Flynn has apologised after a dossier was leaked in newspapers which exposed the areas of Spurs his side could exploit.
"Things have a habit of coming out and it happens in football. It's the way it is, nothing is private these days, but there was no malice in it," he said.
"I apologised on our behalf to Mauricio for it getting out. It was helpful in preparing for the first game against Spurs because we needed all the help we could get.
"We exchanged numbers before the game. He shook my hand and gave me his details, which shows the class of him."
MATCH FACTS
- Newport will be returning to Wembley for the first time since May 2013, when they beat Wrexham 2-0 in the Conference play-off final - returning to the Football League for the first time since 1987-88.
- Tottenham have won all seven FA Cup matches at home against teams from the English fourth tier, scoring 38 goals (average 5.4 goals per game). However, Spurs needed a 97th-minute winner from Son Heung-min against Wycombe to progress to the fifth round last season.
- The Exiles have won just one of their seven FA Cup away games against top-flight opposition (D1 L5) - a 3-1 win against Huddersfield in February 1949, also a fourth-round replay.
- Tottenham have been taken to an FA Cup replay for the first time since January 2016 - but have won their past seven, last losing in March 2007 to Chelsea.
- Since losing to West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round, Tottenham are unbeaten in their past 11 home games at Wembley (W9 D2), scoring 30 goals and conceding just six.
- In fact, Spurs have kept clean sheets in their past three home games. They last kept four or more shutouts in September 2013 (six successive clean sheets).
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his past five FA Cup games, including goals in his past three.