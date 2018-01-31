Ki Sung-yueng: South Korea midfielder wants to stay with Swansea City

Ki Sung-yueng has played 127 league games for Swansea since joining from Celtic in 2012

Ki Sung-yueng does not want to leave Swansea City in the January transfer window and is determined to help them stay in the Premier League.

The South Korea midfielder, 29, is wanted by West Ham as part of a deal that could bring Ghana forward Andre Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium.

But Swansea are reluctant for Ki to leave, as is the player himself.

"If Swansea want me to stay, I want to stay in the team so I can help stay in the Premier League," Ki said.

"That's my target and my decision.

"It's difficult [for me to leave], I don't think so. I don't think that's going to happen.

"I don't need to move because I don't think West Ham is better than us and also we are fighting relegation with West Ham as well.

"I want to play with my team-mates."

Ayew's brother Jordan plays for Swansea and scored in the club's thrilling 3-1 win over Arsenal on Tuesday night - a result coupled with the previous win over Liverpool that lifted Carlos Carvalhal's team out of the relegation zone for the first time since November.

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal win tastes 'like honey' - Carvalhal

Swansea may need to break their £15.5m transfer record, paid to Atletico Madrid for Borja Baston in 2016, to re-sign the 28-year-old who was sold to the Hammers for £20m in 2016.

Ki, who joined Swansea from Celtic for £5.5m in 2012 and signed a new four-year deal in 2014, is out of contract at the end of the season.

But the 2015 Asian Player of the Year nominee says that even if Swansea are unable to add to the squad before Wednesday's 23:00 GMT transfer deadline, there is enough quality in the squad.

"We still have a lot of good players and we believe we can survive in the league," Ki added.

"It was better than the last game against Liverpool; confidence-wise and as a team we were better organised, and we had a lot of chances - more than the Liverpool game.

"So we can say it was the best game of the season, but we still have 13 games to go.

"This is the toughest league in the world, so if you win one or two games then we can go to 10th position.

"But a lot of teams will fight now for the relegation battle. We have to focus now on the next two games against Leicester and Burnley."