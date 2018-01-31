Italy and Argentina to play a friendly match at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Italy and Argentina last played in a friendly match in August 2013, which Italy won 2-1

Italy and Argentina will play a friendly match at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Friday, 23 March.

The 19:45 GMT kick-off will come four days before England play Italy in a friendly match at Wembley.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 when they were beaten by Sweden in a play-off in November.

Argentina qualified for the tournament in Russia and will play Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland in the group stage.

It will be the first match Italy will have played since their 1-0 play-off defeat by Sweden.

Following that match, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, midfielder Daniele De Rossi and defenders Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini all retired from international football.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.

for the best photos from the world of football. January's transfer deals

Inspired to try football? Find out how to get into football with our special guide.