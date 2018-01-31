Italy and Argentina to play a friendly match at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Leonardo Bonucci and Lionel Messi
Italy and Argentina last played in a friendly match in August 2013, which Italy won 2-1

Italy and Argentina will play a friendly match at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Friday, 23 March.

The 19:45 GMT kick-off will come four days before England play Italy in a friendly match at Wembley.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 when they were beaten by Sweden in a play-off in November.

Argentina qualified for the tournament in Russia and will play Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland in the group stage.

It will be the first match Italy will have played since their 1-0 play-off defeat by Sweden.

Following that match, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, midfielder Daniele De Rossi and defenders Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini all retired from international football.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport