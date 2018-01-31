Kel Akpobire: Guernsey FC's Bristol City loanee fails to stop 10th winless game

Kel Akpobire signed his first professional deal with Bristol City in 2017 and is eligible to play for England and Nigeria

New Guernsey FC loan signing Kel Akpobire could not end the club's poor run as they lost 1-0 at Chipstead.

Michael Campbell's goal just past the hour mark increased Guernsey's winless run to 10 matches.

Eighteen-year-old Bristol City striker Akpobire agreed a loan deal with the island side only hours earlier.

He is the fourth Robins player to move to Guernsey FC on loan after a link forged between City's island-based chairman Steve Lansdown and the club.

"He did really well up front on his debut and bonded well with the lads," Guernsey manager Tony Vance said of his new signing.

"His hold-up play was outstanding and he was a real threat."

'It was almost a near-perfect away performance'

The result means Guernsey have still not won since 2 December - losing eight and drawing two in that time.

Since the start of 2018 they have scored only one goal and conceded 17, but are still 20th in the 24-team Isthmian League Division One South.

"I thought it was a bit cruel to be honest, the lads were fantastic tonight, arguably the better team," Vance added to BBC Radio Guernsey after the match.

"It was almost a near-perfect away performance. we set out to try and hit them on the counter and be tight, and for most of the game we were.

"We just let them have that one chance and that's frustrating, because about 30 seconds before we should have had a foul and the referee didn't see it, but that's football isn't it?

"It's much better than getting absolutely hammered, which we have done recently away from home, so there are some good positive signs tonight."